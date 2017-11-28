× National movement benefits local causes

HAMPTON ROADS – Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, shoppers all around Hampton Roads have been busy buying items on their holiday shopping lists. On Tuesday, November 28, shoppers are being asked to give back to those in need, through both local and national charities.

“Giving Tuesday” began in 2012 and has continued to grow through the years on social media with #GivingTuesday.

The Giving Tuesday website not only shows how people can donate, but also breaks down local causes that participate in the day. One of the charitable organizations that participate in Norfolk is The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“It’s a great movement where a lot of non profits are putting out campaigns that individuals can get behind. We are happy to be apart of it,” said Tom Weiglein, Chief Strategy Officer of the Foodbank. “We have seen it definitely give us a boost in giving on this specific day.”

This year, the Foodbank is using all donations from Giving Tuesday to benefit their Backpack Program. According to the Foodbank’s website, the campaign provides nutritious food for students to take home on weekends and during school breaks. According to Weiglein, the Foodbank’s goal this Giving Tuesday is raise $15,000 which will not only support currently children involved in the program but help provide food for hundreds more who recently enrolled in the program.

“Knowing that we were going to be serving 500 additional children through the Backpack Program we did some promotions with the school year starting, but unfortunately we didn’t get the results that we had wanted. A lot of that had to do with the hurricanes,” said Weiglein.

While the Foodbank has set a $15,000 goal for today, they are always open to take donations both online and in person at the Foodbank. For more information about donating to the Foodbank, visit their website.