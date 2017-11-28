Franklin man wanted in domestic assault, shooting incident

FRANKLIN, Va. – A 25-year-old Franklin man is wanted for a domestic assault incident on November 27.

Franklin Police say they were called to the 800 block of Railroad Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a 22-year-old woman, who told them she had been in a fight with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Latrell Novell.

The woman said Novell hit her in the face and pushed her down. Eventually he left the house and fired a gun.

Police say the woman had visible injuries that supported her allegations. They also recovered one live .45 caliber cartridge and one spent .45 caliber cartridge at the scene.

Warrants were obtained for Novell for domestic assault and battery, discharging a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Novell is a 25-year-old black male, approximately 5’5″ tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone who may know his location is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or the Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.