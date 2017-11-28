Five displaced in Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — A family of five — three adults and two children, are receiving assistance from American Red Cross after their home was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 6100 block of Old Townpoint Road for a residential structure fire.

At 2:12 a.m., firefighters arrived to find the two-story home with smoke showing from the back of the home and the front door. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the kitchen fire, says Battalion Chief Jolly.

The residents of the home had evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Officials say one adult was treated on scene and was ground transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was called under control at 2:40 a.m. The cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental cooking fire.