Auburn, Wisconsin move into top four of penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings

ATLANTA, Ga. – Last year’s number one is number one. But will it last?

Following Auburn’s upset of top-ranked Alabama last weekend, Clemson, the defending ACC and National Champion, is the new number one team in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers face seventh-ranked Miami in Saturday’s Dr. Pepper ACC football championship game. It’s extremely likely the winner of that title game will earn one of the four bids to the College Football Playoff.

Auburn, ranked 14th in the initial CFP rankings a month ago, is number two this week. The Tigers face sixth-ranked Georgia in Saturday’s SEC championship – a game to be broadcast live on News 3. Like the ACC title game, the winner of the SEC is expected to reach the four-team College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma remains among the top four, coming in at number three. The Sooners tangle with 11th ranked TCU Saturday in the Big 12 title game.

For the first time all season, undefeated Wisconsin is among the top four of the CFP rankings. The Badgers play eighth-ranked Ohio State in Saturday’s Big Ten conference title game.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed Sunday. The top four teams (1 vs. 4, 2 vs. 3) will meet in a pair of national semifinals January 1st: the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game. The winners of those contests play January 8th in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.