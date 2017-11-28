Deck the docks with drifting lights at Hampton’s 29th Annual Lighted Boat Parade

HAMPTON, Va. – This Christmas, the Hampton River is about to get lit.

Now in its 29th year, the Annual Lighted Boat Parade will take place at the Downtown Hampton Waterfront on Friday, December 8 from 6-9 p.m. “Little Doors” will provide the night’s musical entertainment.

The boats will set sail at 7 p.m. and will be visible from anywhere on the Hampton River, however, the best viewing location is near the Hampton Maritime Center.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade must register by November 30 at 5 p.m. If you don’t have a boat but would still like to participate, you can ride on the Ocean Eagle. All you need is an unwrapped donation for Toys for Tots.

Boats will be judged during the parade, and the award presentation will take place at 8:15 p.m.

The parade is free for spectators and will conclude with a Bedtime Story with Santa in the Crowne Plaza Marina Hotel Lobby at 8:45 p.m.

Call (757) 727-1721 for more information and (757) 727-1276 or email dockmaster@downtownhampton.com to register to be in the parade. Space is limited.

