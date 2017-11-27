We learn how to help save lives with #SayYES and maybe win Christmas Town tickets on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - WTKR is partnering with Donate Life Virginia to call on Virginians this holiday season to #SayYES and save a life.

While most Virginian adults are already registered to become a donor, Donate Life Virginia is calling on the 40 percent still on the fence to sign up. Learn more at www.donatelifevirginia.org/holiday.

Share your #SayYES stories of why you will help and you will be entered in a drawing to win a Busch Gardens Christmas Town Prize Package. GET DETAILS AND ENTER HERE.