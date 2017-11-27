Virginia Beach brewery hosting ‘Star Wars Saturday’ event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Wasserhund Brewing Company is hosting a Star Wars Saturday event in honor of “The Last Jedi” coming to theaters on December 15.

The event will take place on December 9 and starts at 12 p.m.

There will be televisions playing Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a costume contest and voting on two Star Wars themed beers: the Dark Side and Light Side.

The Dark Side brew is a blonde ale, infused with merlot wine grapes–a red beer with dark, bold and earthy flavor. The Light Side brew is a gluten free, blueberry tarte ale–a blue beer with crisp, fruit, tart flavors.