Two men injured in Virginia Beach townhouse fire; Six adults, two children displaced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Six adults and two children are now without a home after a fire Monday morning in their Virginia Beach townhouse.
Virginia Beach Fire Department crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of Burr Oak Circle around 9:30 a.m.
Two men were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the fire.
No other injuries were reported. The children were in school at the time of the fire.
36.848860 -76.053488