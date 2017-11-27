Two men injured in Virginia Beach townhouse fire; Six adults, two children displaced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Six adults and two children are now without a home after a fire Monday morning in their Virginia Beach townhouse.

Virginia Beach Fire Department crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of Burr Oak Circle around 9:30 a.m.

Two men were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the fire.

No other injuries were reported. The children were in school at the time of the fire.

