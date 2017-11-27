The Virginia Symphony previews some holiday traditions on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Virginia Symphony wants to share the holidays with you and your family.

We get a preview of some of the beautiful music and holiday traditions you will find with the Symphony this holiday season. Plus you can enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets i the Coast Live Holiday Gift Guide Giveaway (details below).

Presented by

Virginia Symphony Orchestra

www.virginiasymphony.org

Holiday Programming:

Holiday Pops!

Friday, December 8, 2017 | 8PM | Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News

Saturday, December 9, 2017 | 8PM | Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

Sunday, December 10, 2017 | 7PM | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach

Handel’s Messiah

Thursday, December 14, 2017 | 8PM |Regent University, Virginia Beach

Friday, December 15, 2017 | 8PM | First Baptist Church Newport News, Newport News

Saturday, December 16, 2017 | 8PM | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk

Holiday Brass

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 | 7:30PM | TCC Roper Performing Arts Center , Norfolk

Friday, December 15, 2017 | 8PM | Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg

Are you having trouble thinking of the perfect gift to buy for your friends and family? Coast Live is giving you the chance to win prizes, just in time for the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER NOW.