The Virginia Symphony previews some holiday traditions on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Virginia Symphony wants to share the holidays with you and your family.
We get a preview of some of the beautiful music and holiday traditions you will find with the Symphony this holiday season. Plus you can enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets i the Coast Live Holiday Gift Guide Giveaway (details below).
Presented by
Virginia Symphony Orchestra
www.virginiasymphony.org
Holiday Programming:
Holiday Pops!
Friday, December 8, 2017 | 8PM | Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News
Saturday, December 9, 2017 | 8PM | Chrysler Hall, Norfolk
Sunday, December 10, 2017 | 7PM | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach
Handel’s Messiah
Thursday, December 14, 2017 | 8PM |Regent University, Virginia Beach
Friday, December 15, 2017 | 8PM | First Baptist Church Newport News, Newport News
Saturday, December 16, 2017 | 8PM | Harrison Opera House, Norfolk
Holiday Brass
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 | 7:30PM | TCC Roper Performing Arts Center , Norfolk
Friday, December 15, 2017 | 8PM | Saint Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg
