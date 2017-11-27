Teen killed, off-duty police officer injured during attempted robbery in Chesterfield County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. - A teenager was shot and killed after pulling a gun and exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Richmond Police officer early Monday morning in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield County Police say they responded to the Chestertowne Shopping Center around 12:30 a.m.

They say two groups had met up in the parking lot of the shopping center to sell a gaming system.

In one of the groups was an off-duty Richmond Police officer and in the other group was the teenage boy.

During the transaction, the teenage boy pulled out a gun, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the boy and the off-duty officer.

The teenager was shot and died at the scene. The off-duty officer was also shot and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

No other people were injured.

Chesterfield County Police continue to investigate.

