Teen killed, off-duty police officer injured during attempted robbery in Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County Police say they responded to the Chestertowne Shopping Center around 12:30 a.m.
They say two groups had met up in the parking lot of the shopping center to sell a gaming system.
In one of the groups was an off-duty Richmond Police officer and in the other group was the teenage boy.
During the transaction, the teenage boy pulled out a gun, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the boy and the off-duty officer.
The teenager was shot and died at the scene. The off-duty officer was also shot and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
No other people were injured.
Chesterfield County Police continue to investigate.
