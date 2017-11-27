× Suffolk Fire Battalion Chief charged with DWI expected in court Monday

NORFOLK, Va. – A local battalion chief charged after wrecking his car on the interstate in Norfolk will be in court Monday.

Suffolk Fire Battalion Chief Craig Abraham was charged with driving while intoxicated in May.

Officials said he crashed his red Ford on I-64 at the fourth view exit.

Police reports show several witnesses called saying they saw Abraham driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic before hitting the guard rails.

People nearby saw the crash and tried to help.

At the time, Suffolk fire officials told News 3 Abraham still worked for the department but would not confirm whether or not he was placed on administrative leave.