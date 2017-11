You’ve spent the time setting up holiday decorations so now let them win you a prize! By submitting a picture of your decorations along with your information below you will be entered to win an awesome prize pack.

The prize includes a family four pack of Busch Gardens Christmas Town tickets, one night stay at a hotel in the area, a parking pass to the park, four meal vouchers and four souvenir hot chocolate mugs. The prize is valued at $427.