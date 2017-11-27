Outer Banks-based seafood restaurant opens location at Norfolk’s Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. – Good news for seafood lovers! Stripers Bar & Grille is opening a location at the Waterside District.

Stripers Waterside’s website advertises fresh seafood and a more expansive, made-from-scratch menu with a waterfront view of the Elizabeth River. In addition to seafood, the restaurant will have 30 beers on tap and a Sunday brunch menu.

The restaurant’s original location, located in Manteo, North Carolina, has won several awards including best seafood local dish at the Outer Banks Seafood Festival.

The restaurant opens on November 27 at 3 p.m.

