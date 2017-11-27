ODU men’s basketball team stays pefect all-time vs. UMES with 83-44 victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com)– Michael Hueitt Jr. scored a career high 12 points and hauled down a career high nine rebounds in 21 minutes of work to help lead the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) over Maryland Eastern Shore (2-5, 0-0 MEAC) by a 83-44 score at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on Monday night.

“We did what we needed to do tonight,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “It was nice to get the William & Mary game behind us. It is good to get the win and we had a lot of different guys contribute. Now we can turn the page and start thinking and preparing for VCU.”

Old Dominion led by as many as 44 points in the second half on Monday night. B.J. Stith paced the Monarchs with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals. Xavier Green scored 11 points (7-7 FT), dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds in 17 minutes. Trey Porter chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes. Brandan Stith finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

For the game, ODU held advantages in rebounds (56-32), bench points (38-8), second chance points (19-2) and points in the paint (30-16). The Monarchs defense held UMES to 26.3% (15-57) shooting from the floor and 24.1% (7-29) shooting from three-point range. Old Dominion finished the contest shooting 76.0% (19-25) from the charity stripe. All 12 Monarchs checked into Monday's game.

Old Dominion will return to action this Saturday, Dec. 2, when the Monarchs travel to VCU for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff.