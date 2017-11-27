November is National U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Navy has been celebrating naval aviation and the aircraft carrier during the month of November.

In November 1910, Eugene Ely launched off the bow of a Navy ship in his Cutlass Model D.

The first operational carrier, USS Langley (CV-1) reported for duty in November 1924 and the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise (CVN 65), was commissioned in November 1961.

News 3 went on-board the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) to see how Sailors shuttle aircraft between the flight deck and hangar bay in just seconds.

"It’s amazing. Sometimes I can’t even believe that it’s able to lift it, to get it up as fast as it does and just to get it done, it’s just mind-blowing actually that we are out there doing it," PO3 Aaron Bragone told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.

No base in the U.S. Navy has more carriers than Naval Station Norfolk.

