Nauticus holds Military Appreciation Weekend in December

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus will hold is Military Appreciation Weekend from Dec. 2 trough Dec. 3.

The weekend will honor those who have served in the military, and a free admissions ticket to Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin are available when you purchase a Dicken’s Christmas Towne admissions ticket, say officials with Nauticus.

One free admission to Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin per paid Dickens’ ticket. Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin free admission is good through June 30, 2018. Military ID is required for this offer.

Officials with Nauticus also said that it will have giveaways, special recognitions and more during its Military Appreciation Weekend.