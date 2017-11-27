MacArthur Center to host Breakfast with Santa this holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. – If you and your family have ever dreamed of eating breakfast with Santa, you might have the perfect opportunity to do so at the MacArthur Center this December.

The MacArthur Center will be holding its Breakfast with Santa event on December 2 and December 9 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The MacArthur Center says that meals for children cost $7 and meals for adults cost $8, and both breakfast’s will be held at the California Pizza Kitchen in the mall.

Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so parents should call ahead at (757) 314-4402 or register online at ShopMacArthur.com/SantaBreakfast.