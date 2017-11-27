× First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings and road work

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT November 26 – December 2

Road work resumes Monday at noon

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 27-30, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on November 27 – December 1, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) November 27-30, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on November 27-30, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows: I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A) I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east



I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: I-64 west November 27 and 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, Newport News: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.

Alternating lane closures I-664 north between MMMBT and 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: December 1 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-64 High Rise Bridge:

I-64 east single-lane closure November 29 and 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east traffic stoppages: December 1 between midnight and 5 a.m. December 3 between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. and between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning



I-64 Peninsula:

I-64 east off-ramp to Route 199 (Busch Gardens exit) slow rolling work November 27-30 from 8 p.m.to 5 a.m.

I-64 Southside:

I-64 east off-ramp to Indian River Road in both directions slow rolling work November 27-30 from 9 p.m.to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

November 27- December 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 Southside:

I-264 east off-ramp to Newtown Road north full closure November 28 from 10 p.m. to midnight

Route 17 James River Bridge:

Route 17 south single-lane closures November 28 – December 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-564 Norfolk:

I-564 west single-lane closure at the Runway Tunnel November 30 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from November 26 – December 2 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is Signed detour in place.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Starting at 6 a.m. November 28 and ending no later than noon December 1 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).

I-95 North, Greensville County: Single-lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 58/U.S. 58 Business November 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.