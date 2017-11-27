First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings and road work
BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT November 26 – December 2
Road work resumes Monday at noon
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on November 27-30, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Alternating single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on November 27 – December 1, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) November 27-30, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on November 27-30, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as follows:
- I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B)
- I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 199 west (exit 242A)
- I-64 west on-ramp from Route 199 east
I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-64 west November 27 and 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, Newport News: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Alternating lane closures I-664 north between MMMBT and 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- December 1 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
I-64 High Rise Bridge:
- I-64 east single-lane closure November 29 and 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east traffic stoppages:
- December 1 between midnight and 5 a.m.
- December 3 between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. and between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning
I-64 Peninsula:
- I-64 east off-ramp to Route 199 (Busch Gardens exit) slow rolling work November 27-30 from 8 p.m.to 5 a.m.
I-64 Southside:
- I-64 east off-ramp to Indian River Road in both directions slow rolling work November 27-30 from 9 p.m.to 5 a.m.
I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- November 27- December 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
I-264 Southside:
- I-264 east off-ramp to Newtown Road north full closure November 28 from 10 p.m. to midnight
Route 17 James River Bridge:
- Route 17 south single-lane closures November 28 – December 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-564 Norfolk:
- I-564 west single-lane closure at the Runway Tunnel November 30 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from November 26 – December 2 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is Signed detour in place.
Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures in both directions on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6 a.m. November 28 and ending no later than noon December 1 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).
I-95 North, Greensville County: Single-lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 58/U.S. 58 Business November 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.