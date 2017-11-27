Coast Guard assists boaters off Hatteras Island, N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A man whose sailboat had taken on water off Hatters Island, North Carolina was helped by members of the Coast Guard Sunday.

Officials say watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received reports around 1:30 p.m. that a 46-foot sailboat, with a man aboard, had taken on water about 13 miles east of Hatteras Inlet.

One MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and two rescue boats with Coast Guard members from Air Station Elizabeth City and Station Hatteras Inlet responded to the call.

When Coast Guard crews arrive, two response team members and a dewatering pump were sent to the sailboat to assist the situation. Rescue team members also gave medical treatment to the stranded boater, who sustained non-life threatening injuries while trying to repair his boat.

After initiating the dewatering pump, the Coast Guard helped guide the sailboat to Oden’s Dock on Hatteras Island.

“It’s important for all mariners to be prepared in case of emergencies,” said Chris Humphrey, operations unit controller for the case. “Should an accident like this occur, having a float plan and reliable means of communication will allow you to notify local authorities that you need assistance.”

