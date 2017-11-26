Virginia Beach opens ‘Winter Shelter’ program for homeless

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – Virginia Beach has now opened an overnight shelter for adults experiencing homelessness through the city’s Winter Shelter program.

Through the help of several faith-based organizations in the city, the program provides homeless individuals with a place to sleep each night .

Officials with the program say adults should check in at the Lighthouse Day Support Services Center, located at 825 18th Street, between 5 and 7 p.m. each night. Shelter space is limited and is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The faith-based organizations will rotate on a weekly basis until April to provide shelter and meals for participants. Some organizations may also provide additional support and resources, such as toiletries, clothing and medical care.

The Judeo-Christian Outreach Center, under a contract with the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation, operates the Winter Shelter program and provides participants with transportation from the Lighthouse Center to the faith organizations.

For more information about the Winter Shelter program, contact Pam Shine at (757) 385-5761.

Families with children experiencing homelessness or who are at-risk should call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at (757) 227-5932 to access the city’s homeless prevention and services system.