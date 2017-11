Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A dead humpback whale was spotted floating in the water of the Chesapeake Bay west of the Lynnhaven Fishing Pier Sunday.

The whale was brought ashore by members of the Virginia Aquarium's Response Team earlier this afternoon, but the reason for the whale dying and other details are unknown at this time.

The Virginia Aquarium is performing a necropsy.

