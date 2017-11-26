Bullet holes and shattered front door found at Mount Hermon Baptist Church in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. – Bullet holes and shattered glass were found inside of Mount Hermon Baptist Church in Norfolk on Black Friday.

There was a gaping hole and shattered front door, including bullet holes on a second door leading to the sanctuary.

Church maintenance noticed the damages the morning after Thanksgiving on November 23.

Pastor of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Steven Lewis told News 3’s Aleah Hordges that no one was inside when the shooting happened.

“Our maintenance man called us and let us know what occurred and of course immediately we got on the phone and called NPD Norfolk Police Department,” he said.

The front door is boarded, however not all the damages have been mended. Church members had broken hearts during service on Sunday November 26.

“The mood was somber. Of course some people were a little apprehensive about coming to church today and we did suffer a low in attendance this morning,” said Pastor Lewis.

Mount Hermon Baptist mentioned Norfolk Police were present outside to provide extra security.

The church also gave reassurance to their congregation although an act of violence struck at a place of worship.

“Whether it was random we just don’t know, but we’re going to continue to do what we do and that is spread the message of Jesus Christ and also to speak up against violence in our neighborhoods,” Pastor Lewis said.

Mount Hermon Baptist has security cameras in the parking lot and in the back of the church, however Pastor Lewis added they will invest in cameras at the church entrance.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.