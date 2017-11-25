William & Mary’s half-court heave at the buzzer sinks ODU 79-77

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A Randy Haynes tip-in gave ODU a 77-76 lead with 1.4 seconds, but Oliver Tot sank a half-court buzzer beater to lift William & Mary (3-2, 0-0 CAA) over the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) by a 79-77 score in the 89th all-time meeting on Saturday night at Kaplan Arena.

William & Mary opened the second half shooting 70.6% (12-17) from the floor and 75.0% (6-8) from deep, outscoring the Monarchs 32-20 in the process and tying the game at 54 all with 8:30 to play. B.J. Stith drilled a triple and then Randy Haynes hit from deep to tie the game at 60-60 with 5:13 remaining in regulation.

An Ahmad Caver and-one gave ODU a 69-68 advantage with 2:20 left. Trey Porter’s and-one gave Old Dominion a 75-74 lead with 55 seconds to play. Two David Cohn free-throws led to a Tribe 76-75 lead with 44 seconds remaining in regulation. Randy Haynes then tapped in what appeared to be the game-winning basket with 1.4 showing on the game-clock, only to have Trot drill a half-court heave moments later to give William & Mary a 79-77 victory.

B.J. Stith scored a career and game-high 26 points on 11-12 shooting from the floor and 4-5 shooting from deep, to go along with five rebounds and two assists. Randy Haynes finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ahmad Caver went for 13 points and career and game-high 10 assists and two steals. Brandan Stith scored 12 points, hauled down five boards and had two steals. Trey Porter also scored in double figures, going for 10 points and two blocks.

For the game, Old Dominion shot 61.1% (33-54) from the floor and held advantages for points in the paint (46-22), second chance points (15-2) and rebounds (28-21). ODU led for 25:47 and the game was tied for 5:22. The contest experienced a total of 12 ties and 11 lead changes.

For the game, William & Mary shot 58.3% (28-48) from the floor, 60.0% (15-25) from three and 80.0% (8-10) from the charity stripe. David Cohn scored a career-high 25 points for the Tribe on 8-10 shooting from the floor, 5-6 shooting from deep and 4-4 shooting from the free-throw line.

After trailing 16-10, ODU held the Tribe scoreless for 6:31, while the Monarchs went on a 10-0 run and claimed a 20-16 lead with 7:51 remaining in the first half. Old Dominion outscored W&M 24-11 to close out the first half, claiming a 34-27 lead at halftime, behind a half-high 12 points from B.J. Stith (6-7 FG). ODU shot 57.1% (16-28) from the floor in the first half and held a 26-10 points in the paint advantage in the opening 20 minutes.

Old Dominion will return to action on Monday, Nov. 27, when the Monarchs welcome UMES to the Ted Constant Convocation Center for a 7:00 p.m. EST tip. Monday night’s game will air on C-USA TV.