U.S. Postal Service announces details for its FROM Santa Program

NORTH POLE – Ahead of the holiday season rush, the U.S. Postal Service is working hard to make sure that kids have a way of corresponding with Santa before Christmas.

The U.S. Postal Service has a few tips that will help you and your kids get letters to and from Santa efficiently and timely.

Here are the steps for your child to get a letter back from Santa, according to the USPS:

Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole. Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response. Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope. Affix a First-Class Mail stamp to the letter/package. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope — preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope — with appropriate postage and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Drive

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

“Letters from Santa” must be received by the Anchorage, AK, postmaster no later than Dec. 15. Santa’s helpers at the Postal Service will take care of the rest.

The U.S. Postal service also said that kids and families can interact with their experiences about getting letters from Santa using #LettersFromSanta on social media.