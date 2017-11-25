The Locker Room Show | November 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for week three of the VHSL football playoffs - the regional final round.

Each and every one of our nine area playoff teams are covered during the show - including highlights of every game played Friday featuring a local team.

Wink & Mitch air highlights of Oscar Smith vs. Landstown, Lafayette vs. King's Fork and Poquoson vs. Goochland.

And, Mitch spotlights Nansemond River vs. Salem in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.