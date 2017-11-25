State of domination: Virginia Tech shuts out Virginia for 14th straight victory vs. ‘Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – If Virginia is your home, you live in a state of domination.

Friday night at UVA’s Scott Stadium, Virginia Tech beat arch-rival Virginia for the 14th consecutive time.

The Hokies shut out Virginia, 10-0 in the 99th installment of the Commonwealth Cup. The 6-and-6 ‘Hoos, bowl-eligible for the first time since 2011, were held to just five rushing yards, nine first downs and 191 total yards of offense.

Virginia Tech, 9-and-3 overall and bowl-eligible for the 25th consecutive season, was led by true freshman quarterback Josh Jackson – who completed 14-of-21 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Steven Peoples and Oscar Smith high school alumnus Deshawn McClease each rushed for 71 yards.

DOMINATE THE STATE 🦃 A lil’ family 📸 before we head home! #14Straight 🏆 pic.twitter.com/22Z6HUVIkP — VT Football (@VT_Football) November 25, 2017

Lafayette high school alumnus Hezekiah Grimsley led all Hokies receivers with five catches for 56 yards.

UVA’s Kurt Benkert, who passed Matt Schaub for the most passing yards by a Virginia QB in a single season during the game, completed 17-of-34 passes for 186 yards. He was sacked four times.

‘Hoos safety Quin Blanding, a Bayside high school product, totaled 17 tackles in the loss.