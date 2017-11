PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Enjoy a pint with your pup for a good cause!

MoMac Brewing Company is going to the dogs on December 3 for their Pups and Pints event.

Dog owners are allowed to bring their four-legged friends out to meet Santa. Santa will be available for pictures between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The brewery will be accepting donations for the Portsmouth Humane Society.