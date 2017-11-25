Police investigate apartment complex embezzlement in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating embezzlement claims, after regional managers for a management company filled complaints surrounding the misappropriation of funds earlier this week.

The police department confirmed in a press release that it had opened an investigation into the apartment complex’s Rivers Edge and Rivers Retreat, both owned by InterMark Management Corporation.

Police think that people living at the complex’s from January 2016 to November 2017 could have been victims of fraud.

They are asking that people who lived in these apartment complex’s during this time to contact them to help with the investigation at 252-621- 7129.

Victims of fraud/embezzlement at these apartments could have been: