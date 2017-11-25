Old Dominion’s postseason hopes slashed at Middle Tennessee in season finale 41-10

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (ODUSports) – Middle Tennessee scored 41-straight points after Old Dominion scored first as the Blue Raiders defeated the Monarchs 41-10 Saturday evening in Murfreesboro.

With the loss, ODU’s hopes of going to a second straight bowl game were slashed. The Monarchs needed a sixth win, and some help from other schools vying for their sixth win of the season as well.

ODU (5-and-7) took the opening kickoff 66-yards and converted a 26-yard Nick Rice field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Ray Lawry ran 28-yards on the first play of the game to set up the Monarchs in the red zone.

Middle Tennessee (6-and-6) followed with a 14 play, 40-yard drive that ended in a 28-yard field goal by Canon Rooker to tie the score at 3.

The Blue Raiders took their first lead of the game early in the second quarter on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Brent Stockstill to Tavonn Salter.

Middle Tennessee went on top 17-3 in the middle of the second quarter on a Stockstill eight-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Windham to complete a 10 play, 84-yard scoring drive.

Stockstill threw his third touchdown pass of the first half with 1:38 left in the second quarter, a 22-yarder to Jimmy Marshall.

Terrelle West added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half for MT and Crews Holt kicked a 41-yard field goal.

Blake LaRussa connected with Melvin Vaughn for a six-yard touchdown pass for the final score of the night.

Ray Lawry finished with 14 carries for 97-yards, while Isaiah Harper caught a career-best eight passes for 83-yards. Marvin Branch and Miles Fox each had eight tackles for the Monarchs.