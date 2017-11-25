Norfolk Police looking for 2 men accused of stealing merchandise, threatening store employee

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need your help identifying two larceny suspects.

Police say on November 17 just before 6 p.m., two men came into the Shoe City located at 5802 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

According to police, the suspects took nearly $1,000 worth or merchandise and threatened a store employee.

The suspects ran out of the store and police were called to the scene.

Detectives say no one was injured in the incident.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 5’8″ to 6′ with a medium build, possibly in his early 20s. The second suspect is also described as a black male, 5’6″ to 5’8″ with a medium build and possible in his early suspect.

Anyone who may have information about this crime or know the identity of the person or people involved is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.