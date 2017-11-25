Man robs two Norfolk convenience stores in four days

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for a man who robbed two convenience stores in four days.

Around 11:50 p.m. on November 14, a man robbed the Tinee Giant located at 2338 E. Princess Anne Road. On November 17, around 10:30 p.m., the Good Time Mini Mart at 2327 Sewells Point Road was robbed.

In both robberies, the man walked into the convenience store armed with a gun and demanded money from the clerks. After the employees gave the suspect money, he left the stores before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing between 160-170 pounds. In both robberies, he was wearing a black hooded jacket over his head, a red banana covering his face and was carrying a red or pink handgun.

If you know anything about these robberies or recognize this man, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.