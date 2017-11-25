Iron sharpens iron: Auburn stuns unbeaten Alabama 26-14 in 82nd Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn scored 13 unanswered points to finish their regular season with a win over unbeaten and top-ranked Alabama 26-14.

Kerryon Johnson and Jarrett Stidham both ran for a touchdown in the second half. The Tigers bottled the Crimson Tide offense up, holding Alabama (11-and-1) scoreless for 28 minutes of the 30 second half minutes.

Auburn (10-and-2) sophomore quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 238 yards on 21-for-28 passing. The Tigers’ workhorse on the ground, Kerryon Johnson, rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Ryan Davis hauled in 11 catches for 139 yards.

The win snaps Auburn’s three-game losing streak to Alabama, with the last win coming on the infamous “Kick-six” game in 2013.

The SEC Championship game will feature Auburn vs. Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta.