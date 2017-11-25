Holiday Lights Moala Milk Merry Mile opens in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Thanksgiving night marked the opening of the Holiday Lights Moala Milk Merry Mile in Virginia Beach.

On display along the Virginia Beach Boardwalk until Dec 31, the mile long exhibit of lights and music will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

The event is cash-only at the gate at $5 per vehicle Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. The cost is $4 per vehicle Monday through Thursday. Military Monday cost is $2 per vehicle with military ID. Motor coaches are $25 each any time.

Over 100,000 lights will illuminate the area along the Virginia Beach Boardwalk from 2nd Street to 22nd Street, and will feature displays such as “Tropical Fish Arches,” and “Musical Crabs of the Beach.”

A new addition to this year’s attraction is Bike Night, which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Bike Night will be sponsored by Conte’s Bike Shop, and is free, say event officials. This exhibit is open to all ages to ride through without a motor vehicle.