VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Are you a Star Wars superfan? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test at the Star Wars edition of Nerd Night Trivia at Dave & Buster’s.

The trivia night comes just in time for Episode 8. Fans be warned–there may be some spoilers during the event.

Teams of six or less can qualify for prizes, and teams with more than six can play for fun and individual prizes.

Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and team questions start at 7 p.m.

The event is free to play.

Click here for more details.

36.817418 -76.070896