757 Showdown: Nansemond River stuns Salem in OT thriller 28-27, win Region A title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - 1:30 was left on the clock. All Nansemond River needed to do was run the clock out and they were headed to a state semifinals game.

It was at that point fans started to head for the exits, but little did they know that Salem would force a turnover, and tie the ball game up at 21-21 with less than 30 ticks left in the game.

In overtime, Nansemond River made up for their late mistake, and blocked a Salem extra point attempt. The Warriors (9-and-4) would finish off the Sun Devils (8-and-5) with a touchdown of their own and a converted extra point to knock off Salem 28-27.

Coming into the postseason, Nansemond River hadn't won a playoff game since the 1990s. They've won three games this November, and are one game away from playing for a state championship.

"It's been a long time since Nansemond had a win in the playoffs," said senior receiver Gerard Stringer. "This is the first time we've done it, and we're doing it big this year."

The Warriors will travel up to Highland Springs to take on the defending Class 5 state champion Springers next Saturday.