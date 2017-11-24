Yes we ‘Cane’: Pitt stuns undefeated Miami, 24-14

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt, a 12-point home underdog, ended Miami’s hopes for a perfect season with a 24-14 upset at Heinz Field Friday.

The Hurricanes, now 10-and-1 on the season, were limited to just 232 yards of total offense in the loss.

Pitt, 5-and-7 on the year, saw true freshman quarterback Kenny Pickett complete 18 of 29 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 60 yards and a pair of TDs.

Miami, the ACC Coastal division champion, faces Clemson next Saturday for the ACC Championship. The Hurricanes’ only hopes of reaching the four-team College Football Playoff rest on winning the ACC title.