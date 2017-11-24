Surry County Sheriff’s Office seeks information after shots fired

SURRY CO., Va. – The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that could help solve a shots fired case.

Deputies said they were sent to the area of Oakwood Road in the Town of Surry on November 22 around 1 a.m. for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived nothing was initially seen but after an investigation deputies said multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot of the Quick Stop.

A blue minivan that was recovered at a 7-Eleven in Surry is believed to be involved with the incident.

The van had multiple gunshot holes but deputies said there are no known injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information that can help call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 757-294-5264.