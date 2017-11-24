Parking lot to full capacity at Williamsburg Premium Outlets for Black Friday shopping

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. – People have been flocking to the Williamsburg Premium Outlets for Black Friday shopping.

The Outlet Mall opened Thursday at 6 p.m and closes Friday at 10 p.m.

The parking lot has been at full capacity with up to 5,000 spaces.

Shoppers have been taking advantage of the many sales and deals available.

There’s up to 80% off in selected stores.

Some stores had lines out front including Northface and Kate Spade.

Although Norfolk Premium Outlets is the latest shopping addition to Hampton Roads it hasn’t stopped people from coming to Williamsburg.

Lisa Jones, Marketing and Business Development Director said, “We get such a great crowd from anywhere of course from the local Richmond sometimes Chesapeake and Norfolk area, but we do pull from as far away as New York. I’ve seen California plates this weekend. I’ve seen Pennsylvania so we get a wide variety of customer base here.”