Paint your pet with the help of professionals at this Norfolk studio

NORFOLK, Va. – Catnip Cat Cafe and Pinot’s Palette are offering a cute paint night just in time for the holidays.

You can paint your own pet or someone else’s for an original gift.

Here’s how it works – click here to sign up, then when you get a conformation email you will respond with a high resolution, clutter-free photo of the pet you’d like to paint.

Next, Pinot’s Palette will put your pet’s image on a 16″ x 20″canvas for you. On December 10 from 1-4 p.m. teachers will guide you through painting the pet.

The event is $65 and reservations must be made one week before the event. Photos must be submitted by December 3.