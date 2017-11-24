Norfolk student makes finals of distracted driving video contest

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norview High School 10th grader is in the running to win $7,000 through a distracted driving video contest.

The student, James McClellan, created the video “2 Seconds Too Late” for the 2017 “No 2 Distracted Driving” video contest presented by Hall | MileOne Autogroup and Cox Communications.

The contests asks students to use their creativity to deliver messages that will help put an end to distracted driving.

To view the video submissions and vote, go to www.no2dd.com. There is no limit to the number of times you can vote.

The winning student and their high school high school will receive $3,500 each in cash prizes. Voting ends on November 26.