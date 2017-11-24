Harry Potter film concert series to return to Chrysler Hall in May 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – Good news for Harry Potter fans!

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform music to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets live at Chrysler Hall.

In November, the VSO performed live music to first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Now, they’re back for the sequel.

The event is part of the Harry Potter Film Concert series and will take place on May 4, 5 and 6.

Audiences will be able to watch the film in HD on a 40-foot screen while hearing the live symphony orchestra perform every note from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and at the Scope Arena Box Office.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.