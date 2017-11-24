Gadgets and games: The most popular items sold at Target on Black Friday

Many flocked to Target for Black Friday deals, starting on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. and continuing through Friday.

Giant plush teddy bears were sold about 600 every minute when stores opened Thursday!

Popular TV deals included the 55″ Westinghouse, 50″ Samsung, 43″ Element and 32″ Polaroid.

The most popular toys included the HEXBUG BattleBots Arena, Hatchimals Glittering Garden Hatching Egg, Giant-Sized Jumbling Tower Game, and more from favorite brands like LEGO, Pokémon and NERF.

The Watch Ya Mouth Game, Jumanji and Target-exclusive Oregon Trail were the biggest hits for family game nights.