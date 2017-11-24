× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A cold morning but warmer afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and warmer weekend… A cold and frosty start to Friday. Temperatures will start in the 20s and low 30s this morning. Most areas will see frost with the below freezing temperatures. We will warm into the mid 50s this afternoon, warmer than yesterday but still a few degrees below normal. Expect plenty of sunshine today with light winds.

The weekend looks very nice. Highs will warm into the mid 60s on Saturday. We will see sunny skies for most of the day with clouds rolling in Saturday late afternoon and evening. A stray shower is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning but most areas will just see extra clouds overnight. We will return to sunshine on Sunday and highs will drop back into the mid 50s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 24th

1959 Heavy Rain: 3.00″ Richmond

