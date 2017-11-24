× First Warning Weather: Warmer Temps On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

After a chilly start most of us have made it in the mid to high 50s with lots of sunshine. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s with a mostly clear sky and still no chance at rain.

Tomorrow we will start off with lows in the 40s with a clear sky. We will be warming up much more than the past few days with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine will continue throughout the afternoon with a few clouds building in. There will be a slight chance of rain at 10% through the day. By the evening clouds will start to build leaving us mostly cloudy and we will be a bit on the breezy side with wind coming from the west at 10-15 mph.

Sunday we will drop our temperatures once again. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky and a 0% chance of rain.

Next week our temperatures will gradually warm. We will reach the 60s starting Tuesday and keep building into the mid to high 60s by midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time