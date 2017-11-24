First Warning Weather: Warmer Temps On The Way
Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast
After a chilly start most of us have made it in the mid to high 50s with lots of sunshine. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s with a mostly clear sky and still no chance at rain.
Tomorrow we will start off with lows in the 40s with a clear sky. We will be warming up much more than the past few days with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine will continue throughout the afternoon with a few clouds building in. There will be a slight chance of rain at 10% through the day. By the evening clouds will start to build leaving us mostly cloudy and we will be a bit on the breezy side with wind coming from the west at 10-15 mph.
Sunday we will drop our temperatures once again. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky and a 0% chance of rain.
Next week our temperatures will gradually warm. We will reach the 60s starting Tuesday and keep building into the mid to high 60s by midweek.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/S/SW 5-10
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time