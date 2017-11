CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Your four-legged friend will have to opportunity to take a photo with Santa at Greenbrier Mall!

Bring your pets to get their photo taken on Monday, November 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets. Pets will not be allowed in any area of the mall other than the designated Santa photo area.

Photo packages will be available for purchase.