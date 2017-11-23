Which state will have the most chaotic Black Friday?

Tech buy-back site Decluttr.com has released a “Black Eye Friday” map that shows the states that are most and least likely to have a chaotic Black Friday.

The data is compiled using Google search data and FBI arrest records for crimes like property damage and disorderly conduct. The data is then adjusted to account for each state’s population size so accurate ranks could be determined.

Wyoming ranked first, or most chaotic, with a score of 29.94, with Illinois coming in second with 21.64.

Montana ranked the most peaceful state, with a score of just 3.38. Connecticut is the second most peaceful with a 3.89 score.

Virginia ranked toward the lower middle end of the list at number 33, while North Carolina came in at an aggressive number six!

Where does your state rank? Here’s a full list:

Ranking State Score 1 Wyoming 29.94 2 Illinois 21.64 3 Arizona 19.50 4 Mississippi 9.43 5 Kansas 8.16 6 North Carolina 7.48 7 Indiana 7.09 8 West Virginia 7.03 9 New York 6.62 10 Vermont 6.59 11 Georgia 6.51 12 Alabama 6.23 13 Ohio 5.93 14 Minnesota 5.44 15 Nebraska 5.39 16 Iowa 5.29 17 North Dakota 5.22 18 Missouri 5.22 19 Kentucky 5.20 20 South Dakota 5.19 21 Arkansas 5.17 22 Tennessee 5.10 23 New Mexico 5.05 24 Texas 4.91 25 Louisiana 4.89 26 Michigan 4.87 27 Delaware 4.75 28 Utah 4.62 29 Idaho 4.61 30 Wisconsin 4.53 31 Rhode Island 4.47 32 Maryland 4.44 33 Virginia 4.39 34 Oklahoma 4.39 35 South Carolina 4.38 36 Florida 4.30 37 New Hampshire 4.28 38 California 4.21 39 Colorado 4.18 40 Pennslyvania 4.14 41 Maine 4.11 42 Washington 4.06 43 Alaska 4.06 44 Nevada 4.04 45 Hawaii 4.03 46 Oregon 3.98 47 Massachusetts 3.98 48 New Jersey 3.90 49 Connecticut 3.89 50 Montana 3.38