Virginia Beach hunter located and taken to hospital after search in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA Co., Va. – A Virginia Beach man was taken to a hospital after a hunting trip Wednesday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 73-year-old was reported missing by his peers around 1 p.m. after he went hunting.

The man was located around 2:45 p.m. cold and disoriented. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked local hunters, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Virginia State Police aviation units and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for their help finding the man.