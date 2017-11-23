Suffolk police investigating shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency Communications received a call about an adult male with a gunshot wound walking into a local hospital.

Police say early investigation indicates that the victim says he had been shot by an unknown subject at approximately 4:38 p.m while walking on Ashley Avenue in the South Saratoga area.

The male victim is considered to have non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.