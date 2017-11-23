Search for three missing Sailors called off after Navy aircraft crash in Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA – The search for three Sailors not recovered after a C-2A Greyhound crashed has ended.

The Navy said in a release that they were not immediately recovered following the crash Wednesday.

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) lead the search and rescue efforts along with unites from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Over the two day period the units covered nearly 1000 square nautical miles in the search for the missing Sailors, the Navy said.

Eight Sailors were rescued following the crash and they were taken to Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

The Navy said all of those Sailors are in good condition at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families,” said Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, Commander, Task Force 70. “As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates, and I appreciate the professionalism and dedication shown by all who participated in the search efforts.”