Redskins host Giants for a primetime Thanksgiving tilt

LANDOVER, Md. – The sun is setting on the Redskins’ playoff hopes, but in a season plagued by injuries, the burgundy and gold aren’t mailing it in.

Washington (4-and-6) is still in the playoff hunt, sitting two games back of a wildcard spot. However, they’d need to win out in their next six games to secure any chance of postseason possibilities.

Both sides of the ball have been decimated by injuries, minor and major. Tight end Jordan Reed will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.

Adding on to the unlucky circumstances, the team placed four offensive players on the injured reserve on Monday, bringing their total of sidelined players up to 15.

4 more #Redskins offensive players, including 2 linemen, placed on Injured Reserve. Total I-R count now up to 16 (!!) guys. How the heck is this team 4-and-6?#HTTR #NFLhttps://t.co/bcg345ppnk pic.twitter.com/vMZZcBuC2I — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) November 21, 2017

Washington’s skimp backfield got smaller this week. After losing their leading receiver and all-around back Chris Thompson for the season, the backfield is all of a sudden led by rookie Samaje Perine.

“You want to try to do something different for each defensive coordinator that you face and that can be a little bit tougher with all the new players,” said head coach Jay Gruden. “But, sometimes it’s good because they don’t know the old stuff anyway.”

Of the Redskins’ six remaining games, only one team has a record of .500 or better (Dallas).

Don’t let a 2-8 record for the New York Giants fool you though, anything goes in a rivalry game, especially when everyone will be gathered around the television watching.

“We have been 0-for-3 so far in our division games. We haven’t played very well at home as of late, so there’s a lot of reasons for us to want this game,” said Gruden. “Being that it’s the Giants, being that it’s a division game, being that it’s a home game, being that it’s on Thanksgiving … I mean what else do you want as a football player or coach?”

Kickoff set for 8:30 p.m.